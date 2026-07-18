Sounders FC Acquires $500,000 in General Allocation Money

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) through separate trades with Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United. Seattle receives $250,000 in 2026 GAM from SKC and $250,000 in 2027 GAM from Atlanta, each in exchange for one 2026 International Roster Slot.

Sounders FC now has no remaining open 2026 International Roster Slots. The two current slots the club possesses are filled by Kim Kee-hee and Yu Tsukanome. Nikola Petković no longer occupies an International Roster Slot after being placed on the Season-Ending Injury List.

Sounders FC fell 5-1 on Thursday to archrival Portland in its return to MLS play following an extended bread due to FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Rave Green now embark on two-match road trip against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires $250,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot and $250,000 in 2027 GAM from Atlanta United in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot on July 17, 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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