Revolution Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Forward Marcos Zambrano

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution exercised the club's permanent trade option on forward Marcos Zambrano from Real Salt Lake, in exchange for New England's second-round pick in the 2029 MLS SuperDraft. Real Salt Lake retains a percentage of a future transfer or trade. The 21-year-old U.S. youth international has scored one goal in four overall appearances since joining the Revolution on loan in March.

Zambrano has appeared in two regular season matches for New England, making his MLS debut on May 13 against Nashville SC. The forward also started both matches during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in April, tallying his first senior goal on April 29 against Orlando City SC. Prior to arriving in New England, Zambrano had mainly featured for MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, tallying five goals in nine appearances to close the 2025 campaign before three goals in his first four games this season.

A native of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Zambrano also owns professional experience in Portugal, spending two-and-a-half seasons overseas with Portuguese clubs Benfica B and Vitória Guimarães B. Zambrano and his family moved to the United States in 2020 and joined the Philadelphia Union Academy. During his time with Philadelphia, Zambrano made his professional debut with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Union II, in late 2022 appearing in two matches.

The forward played under Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović and assistant coaches Michael Morris and Sean Hughes at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Zambrano appeared in all five tournament matches last fall, tallying one goal. Overall, Zambrano owns 27 youth appearances for the United States Under-19 and Under-20 sides, with eight goals scored. Zambrano previously featured for his native Ecuador at the U-15 and U-17 levels.

The Revolution will resume MLS play with a two-game homestand next week, starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch the midweek match on Apple TV or listen live via the club's local radio broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese). Tickets to every Revolution match and 2027 Season Memberships are available now at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution exercised permanent trade option on forward Marcos Zambrano from Real Salt Lake, in exchange for New England's second-round selection in the 2029 MLS SuperDraft, on July 17, 2026. RSL retains a percentage of a future transfer or trade.

#17 MARCOS ZAMBRANO

Full Name: Marcos Alberto Zambrano Delgado

Pronunciation: mar-COSE zam-BRAH-noh

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Date of Birth: January 20, 2005 (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

Hometown: Parkland, Florida

Nationality: United States & Ecuador

Last Club: Real Salt Lake (MLS)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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