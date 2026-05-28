Josh Sciba Named Head Coach of PWHL Detroit

Published on May 28, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Detroit News Release







DETROIT - PWHL Detroit announced today that Josh Sciba has been named the team's first Head Coach ahead of its inaugural 2026-27 season in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). Sciba is a native of Westland, MI, and joins his hometown team after serving two seasons as an assistant coach for the PWHL's New York Sirens and brings more than 15 years of coaching experience to the role.

"Josh is a highly respected coach with a knowledge of the game and experience at all levels of women's hockey that set him apart, and his passion for teaching and individual character are qualities I value in a leader," said Manon Rhéaume, PWHL Detroit General Manager. "Hockeytown is in his blood, and this is an opportunity I know he is eager to embrace with an understanding of what it means to represent this city and be part of its legacy."

Beyond the PWHL, Sciba served as an assistant coach for the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey Team that won gold in Milan this past February. He has held the same role with the U.S. Women's National Team since 2022, helping guide the program to two IIHF Women's World Championship gold medals in 2023 and 2025, as well as silver medals in 2022 and 2024.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to become the Head Coach of PWHL Detroit and beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead the organization from the beginning," said Sciba. "This is home and especially meaningful for me and my entire family, knowing Detroit's rich hockey history and identity firsthand and how much the women's hockey community has been yearning for this moment. Working alongside Manon, someone who has meant so much to the growth of the sport, is a journey I'm so fortunate to be on, with her passion, leadership, and vision that will make Detroit a destination for players. I also want to sincerely thank the New York Sirens, Pascal Daoust, Greg Fargo, and the players for believing in me and allowing me an opportunity to teach and grow as a coach. I'll always be grateful to the people I had a chance to collaborate with and appreciative of the relationships and experiences in my first two PWHL seasons. I look forward to this next chapter and to building something special in Detroit."

Prior to joining the PWHL, Sciba served as head coach of Union College's women's hockey program from 2016-24 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Colgate University from 2012-16. He previously spent four years on the coaching staff at Niagara University, including three seasons as an assistant coach and one season as head coach. With USA Hockey, the 41-year-old also served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 Women's National Team that won gold in the 2020 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship and silver in the 2019 tournament.

A 2007 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sciba played four seasons with the Fighting Irish men's hockey program from 2003-07.

PWHL Detroit was officially announced as one of the league's four new expansion teams on May 6 and will debut at Little Caesars Arena in the fall. Fans can place a time-stamped deposit here to secure priority access to season tickets for Detroit's historic inaugural season, once ticket packages are released. To learn more and stay up to date, visit DetroitPWHL.com, subscribe to the newsletter here and follow the team on Facebook PWHL Detroit, Instagram @PWHL__Detroit, X @PWHL__Detroit, TikTok @PWHL__Detroit, YouTube PWHL Detroit, Threads @PWHL__Detroit, and Bluesky @PWHL--Detroit.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

Josh Sciba Named Head Coach of PWHL Detroit - PWHL Detroit

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