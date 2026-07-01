More Than 20,000 Fans Fill Shell Energy Stadium for Mexico Versus Ecuador Round of 32 Live Viewing

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Shell Energy Stadium welcomed more than 20,000 fans on Tuesday night for the Club's "Noche de México" Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, that held an official live viewing for the Mexico National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 match versus Ecuador.

Houston Dynamo FC, in partnership with Kroger, el Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce welcomed in another capacity crowd from across Houston and beyond to witness the crucial knockout round match.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2026

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