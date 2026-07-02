Miami Community Unites at the Inter Miami CF Foundation's Relief Drive for Venezuela at Nu Stadium

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







As part of Inter Miami CF Foundation's joint effort with the City of Doral and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to collect essential relief supplies for Venezuela, a drive-through event took place on Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET. With the Venezuelan flag waiving at the Nu Stadium drop off location, the community gathered in solidarity to donate essential relief supplies for communities impacted by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026.

Among those present as part of the countless individuals who wholeheartedly supported this important cause were a group of Inter Miami First Team Players, including Miami natives Noah Allen, Ian Fray, and David Ruiz, as well as midfielder Yannick Bright and Academy product Alex Shaw.

Additionally, celebrities and content creators like Jess Judith, Jay Wheeler, Zhamira Zambrano, Fernanda Giménez, Lele Pons, Guaynaa, Mau y Ricky, Alleh, Sebastien Andrade, Stef Roitman, Lina Luaces, Isadora, were also present at the drive-through event at Nu Stadium.

"In Miami, we are all one, and it's wonderful that we are all here united. I want to thank the entire Inter Miami family and everyone who is donating," said Ruiz.

"It's super important that we show up and do this. I want to give a shout out to the Inter Miami CF Foundation and GEM for helping all this happen... We have three truckloads of donations for the Venezuelan community, and that's just us, there's a lot more happening to help Venezuela. This is something big for the community," added Fray.

The donation drive continues open this Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at Nu Stadium. Community members are encouraged to visit the Inter Miami CF Foundation channels for the latest information on accepted donation items and hours of operation.

Inter Miami would like to express its gratitude to our Club partners for standing alongside us once again. Their support reflects a shared commitment to giving back and making a difference beyond the game.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2026

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