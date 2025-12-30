Fury Hire Carpio as Assistant Coach

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury have added Noel Carpio as an assistant coach for the 2026 season, head coach Ángel Pérez announced Tuesday. The veteran assistant coach most recently served on the San Diego Mojo staff last season as an assistant coach.

"We are thrilled to have Noel join our staff," Pérez said. "He brings a wealth of experience, both at the college and professional level, having worked previously in Major League Volleyball. Noel has received high praise from his peers and every athlete I spoke to had great things to say about him. He brings good energy to the gym and knowledge of the game. He is a super positive guy, that I know will build great relationships with our athletes."

Carpio joined the Mojo after two seasons with the Georgetown Hoyas, where he helped guide a young roster through Big East play. He worked closely with the program's emerging talent, including freshman setter Emily Wen, who surpassed 1,100 assists in 2023. In his role with the Hoyas, he also contributed to player development and scouting.

Prior to making the move to Georgetown, Carpio spent two seasons at Oral Roberts where he helped guide the Golden Eagles to 27 total wins, including an 18-11 record in 2021. The 18 wins in 2021 and a trip to the Summit League Championship semifinals marked the program's best season since 2016. He oversaw recruiting, player development, opponent scouting and data analysis.

"I'm excited to be joining the Fury and joining the Columbus community, which has really supported the Fury," Carpio said. "The Fury puts on a great show at the arena and has set the tone for the league from a fan-engagement standpoint. I'm also excited to work with Angel and Carlos, who have so much experience and everyday I'm going to learn something from them. I also think I can bring a lot of value to the staff, with my previous experience in the league."

Before ORU, Carpio spent the 2020 season at Milwaukee, assisting with scouting, statistical analysis and technical coordination as the Panthers finished in the top half of the Horizon League.

He previously served two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Creighton. The Bluejays went 54-11 overall and 35-1 in Big East play during that stretch, winning two regular-season titles and the 2018 Big East Tournament. Carpio was part of the 2019 Big East Coaching Staff of the Year.

Carpio also worked with USA Volleyball, serving as head of delegation for the U.S. Girls U19 National Team in 2022. The team went 5-0, won the Pan American Cup and qualified for the FIVB World Championship.

Earlier in his career, he served as indoor and beach volleyball manager at Arizona and spent three years as a head coach and technical adviser with the Southern Arizona Volleyball Academy.

Carpio earned a bachelor's degree in general studies with an emphasis in social behavior and human understanding from Arizona in 2018. He received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Diversity Award in 2017.

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.

