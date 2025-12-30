Columbus Fury Renews Healthcare Partnerships

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury is proud to announce that Orthopedic ONE and Mount Carmel Health System, both distinguished and longstanding healthcare organizations in Central Ohio, will continue to provide a comprehensive panel of medical professionals to ensure the health of our athletes in 2026.

These professionals include primary care, sports medicine and orthopedic physicians, a certified athletic trainer, and providers specializing in strength and conditioning, nutrition, cardiology, radiology, and obstetrics/gynecology.

Orthopedic ONE, the Official Team Physicians and Official Sports Medicine Provider of the Columbus Fury, signed on for its third-consecutive year as both a sponsor and medical partner to the Columbus Fury. Ohio's largest physician-owned orthopedic practice, Orthopedic ONE has nearly 70 general and fellowship-trained orthopedic and musculoskeletal providers across eight convenient locations. In fact, more people trust Orthopedic ONE with their musculoskeletal care than any other practice in central Ohio.

"My own experience as an athlete shaped my passion for sports medicine," said Chief Medical Officer Emily Wynkoop, M.D. "I saw firsthand the impact of great orthopedic care and I knew I wanted to provide that same level of support for others. Helping athletes return to what they love is at the heart of my work. Every recovery plan is about restoring confidence and creating a personalized path to keep them moving forward."

Mount Carmel, the Official Community Healthcare Partner of the Columbus Fury, returns to the lineup for a third-consecutive season. Mount Carmel Health System has provided high-quality comprehensive healthcare services in Central Ohio for 140 years. Their team of more than 8,200 colleagues, 1,920 physicians, and 420 volunteers provide, compassionate, people-centered primary and specialty care across central Ohio.

"We are proud to have Orthopedic ONE and Mount Carmel continue to be a part of our organization," said David Paitson, Ed.D, Columbus Fury CEO. "Partnering with these two outstanding healthcare organizations is vital to our commitment of providing the highest possible level of care for our athletes. We appreciate all of the doctors and staff that ensure our athletes are at their very best day in and day out."







