SPHL Announces Suspensions

Published on January 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following disciplinary action:

Quad City's Divyne Apollon

Quad City's Divyne Apollon has been suspended for ten games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions during the pre-game warmup of Game 130, Quad City at Evansville, played on Saturday, January 3.

Divyne was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.9, Fighting Other Than During Periods of the Game.

Apollon will be eligible to return to the lineup on January 31, against Roanoke.

Quad City's Shayne Toporowski

Quad City Head Coach Shayne Toporowski has been suspended for one game as a result of the incident during the pre-game warmup of Game 130, Quad City at Evansville, played on Saturday, January 3.

Toporowski will miss Quad City's game against Pensacola on January 9.

Evansville's Will van der Veen

Evansville's Will van der Veen has been suspended for two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions during the pre-game warmup of Game 130, Quad City at Evansville, played on Saturday, January 3.

Van der Veen sat out Evansville's game against Quad City on January 4 and will miss the game against Huntsville on January 9.

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs has been suspended for one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions during the pre-game warmup of Game 130, Quad City at Evansville, played on Saturday, January 3.

Hobbs was assessed a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.9, Fighting Other Than During Periods of the Game.

Hobbs sat out Evansville's game against Quad City on January 4.







SPHL Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.