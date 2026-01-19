Dawgs Move O'Dea to 14-Day Ir, Place Retiring Thompson on Team Suspension

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman Matt O'Dea has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve retroactive to January 18. Additionally, forward Austin Thompson has been placed on team suspension, as he intends to retire from hockey.

"We were excited to bring Austin to Roanoke recently, but can understand and respect his decision to step away from the game," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "We wish him the best of luck with whatever comes next as he transitions away from his professional hockey career."

O'Dea is in his sixth season in Roanoke, serving as an alternate captain for the previous three campaigns before becoming the team's captain this year. The 31-year-old defenseman has been dominant this season, leading all SPHL defensemen in several categories with seven goals (tied-first), 20 assists (first), 27 points (first), and 14 power play points (first) at the time of his injury. Since joining the Dawgs during the 2019-2020 season, the Orland Park, Illinois native is tied for the franchise's all-time assists lead (127), ranks second for games played (253), third for points (176), and fifth in goals scored (49). In 26 career postseason games for the Dawgs, O'Dea has three goals, 13 assists, and a plus-14 rating to go along with his 2023 President's Cup championship ring. In the 2023-24 season, the five-foot-eleven speedster was named to the All-SPHL Second Team as a defenseman.

Thompson was in his fourth year of professional hockey, joining the Dawgs on January 6 after appearing in 182 FPHL games for the Binghamton Black Bears since 2022. In his first five games for Roanoke, Thompson notched one goal and two assists. The 29-year-old was fresh off the best campaign of his career, notching 39 goals, 38 assists, 121 penalty minutes, and a plus-30 rating during the 2024-2025 FPHL season. This season, Thompson had already put up 14 goals, 14 assists, eight penalty minutes, and a plus-14 rating in just 23 games played for Binghamton before he signed with the Dawgs. The six-foot-one forward racked up a total of 109 goals, 108 assists, 254 penalty minutes, and a plus-58 rating during his regular season career for Binghamton. Thompson was also a member of each of Binghamton's back-to-back Commissioner's Cup championship teams, tacking on an additional six goals, 10 assists, 28 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating in 19 career postseason games.

