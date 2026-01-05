Khaden Henry's Two Goals Lead Rivermen to 3-1 Victory, First Place in SPHL

Published on January 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Forward Khaden Henry entered Sunday with four goals in two games and left with six in three, powering the Peoria Rivermen (19-8-1) to a 3-1 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears (12-12-2) at Carver Arena. Henry's two goals, plus an empty-netter from Braydon Barker, combined with Jack Bostedt's 29 saves, earned his ninth win. The Rivermen now sit atop the SPHL standings for the first time this season.

Now victors of six of their last seven games, the red-hot Rivermen will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, next weekend for a weekend with the Birmingham Bulls. Face-off for both Friday and Saturday's contests is set for 7:00 pm Central Time on January 9 and 10.

FIRST PERIOD

Despite being outshot in the first period 13-9, the Rivermen looked in control for a majority of the frame. The first goal of the contest came from one of the hottest sticks on Peoria's roster, Khaden Henry. As Peoria dumped the puck into the Knoxville zone, Ice Bear goaltender Noah Giesbrecht skated behind his net to retrieve the puck and attempted to pass it out into the low slot. As Henry cut across the top of the crease, the puck hit his skate, deflecting in front of him. Henry quickly found the puck an d fired it into the net for his fifth goal in three games, putting the Rivermen up 1-0.

SECOND PERIOD

Henry added his second goal of the game as Dylan Massie was able to hold in the zone off an errant Knoxville clearing attempt. Massie, in the middle of the ice, sent a back-handed pass to Henry on the right-wing circle as he streaked in toward the net. Henry faked going toward the top of the crease to open up room at the top of the net on the short side. Henry was able to place a quick elevated shot just over the shoulder of Giesbrecht to record his second goal of the game and sixth of the weekend.

THIRD PERIOD

Knoxville notched a power-play goal midway through the third period from Ryan Kuzmich to make the game a 2-1 contest, and from that point, the game was a tight-checking and high-speed affair. As time ticked down, the Ice Bears pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker in an attempt to tie the game. Instead, Braydon Barker notched an empty net goal from neutral ice after Connor Szmul helped him clear the Rivermen zone. Peoria skated to a 3-1 victory and sole possession of first place in the SPHL standings.







SPHL Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.