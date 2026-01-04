SPHL Announces Suspensions

Published on January 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced that Quad City's Divyne Apollon and Evansville's Matthew Hobbs and Will van der Veen have been suspended pending review of a pre-game incident in Game 130, Quad City at Evansville, played on Saturday, January 3.

The players will miss today's game between Evansville and Quad City, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.







