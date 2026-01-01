Müller Called up by ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

Published on January 1, 2026

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Gustav Müller has been called up by the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

Müller is in his second professional season in Roanoke, notching nine goals and 11 assists in 24 games played so far this year. The 26-year-old was outstanding in his rookie season in the 2024-25 campaign, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists in his first 28 SPHL games with the Dawgs before earning an ECHL call-up to Adirondack in January, tacking on three goals and three assists in 20 ECHL games to end the year. Müller arrived in the Star City last fall after playing four years of NCAA hockey, including three seasons with Long Island University (NCAA-DI, before the Hudiksvall, Sweden native finished his collegiate career at Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII). Müller was a college teammate of fellow Dawg Tim Manning, and the forward racked up four goals, seven assists, a plus-three rating, and 20 penalty minutes in 22 games played in his senior season. In his three seasons at Long Island, the six-foot-one forward recorded six goals, 11 assists, and 14 penalty minutes over the span of 49 games played. Müller also played one season in the USHL with the Madison Capitals during the 2019-2020 season after developing in his home country of Sweden prior to moving to North America.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, January 2, at 8:05 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center.







