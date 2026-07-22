Standout Forward Moore Joins Marksmen

Published on July 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Lincoln Moore for the 2026-27 season.

Moore, 20, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has torn up the GOJHL over the last two seasons with the St. Marys Lincolns and St. Thomas Stars, scoring 114 points (53 g, 61 a) in just 85 games.

Moore was selected first overall in the 2022 OHL U18 draft by the Saginaw Spirit, and played parts of three seasons with the Spirit including the 2024 Memorial Cup season while playing for Coach Rutledge.

"Lincoln is a proven hard nosed winger that has a complete game and pro shot," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "I look forward to watching his game develop in Fayetteville."

Moore has also created a reputation as a playoff performer, with 39 points (20 g, 19 a) in 42 postseason games over the last two years in the GOJHL. In the 2024 Memorial Cup Semifinal with the Saginaw Spirit against the Moose Jaw Warriors, Moore had a goal and two assists to propel Saginaw to the Championship Game, where they took down the London Knights.

"I'm super exited to get down to play for the Marksmen," said Moore. "I hope I can make a mark right away. I'm not sure what to expect, but I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity ahead. I'm also looking forward to playing for [Coach Rutledge] again, and hope to learn more from him as the year goes on."

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







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Standout Forward Moore Joins Marksmen - Fayetteville Marksmen

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