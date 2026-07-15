Marksmen Bring in Payton Schaly

Published on July 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Payton Schaly for the 2026-27 season.

Schaly, 25, from Barrie, Ontario, is turning pro after a career year in his senior season at NCAA D-III Plymouth State University in New Hampshire. In just 21 games last season, Schaly rebounded from a down year in 2024-25 where he was held without a goal to post a career-high in all categories with 23 points, 12 goals and 11 assists.

"He's a complete player that is going to be an elite part of our group this season's success," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "Payton has all the qualities you look for in a hockey player."

In his freshman and sophomore seasons at Plymouth State, the Panthers were MASCAC champions, with Schaly being named conference MVP in the latter of the two seasons.

"I'm excited to take the next step in my hockey career with the Marksmen," said Schaly. "I'm ready to play professionally and make a strong contribution to the Marksmen team, fans and community."

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







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