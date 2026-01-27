Birmingham's Danny Weight Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on January 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Danny Weight of the Birmingham Bulls has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for January 19-25.

Weight scored three goals, including one game-winner, and added an assist in leading the Bulls to a pair of wins last week.

In just his second game since November 16 due to injury, Weight scored a pair of goals in Birmingham's 6-3 win over Huntsville in the Bulls' annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day game. On Friday, Weight assisted on the tying goal midway through the second period before netting the overtime game-winner as Birmingham downed Evansville 2-1.

A native of Edmonton, AB, Weight is currently averaging a point-per-game in his rookie professional season, scoring five goals and adding six assists in 10 games. Before turning pro, Weight played one season at Boston College and three at Colorado College, before finishing his collegiate career at American International College last year.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Marcus Fechko, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Josh Kestner, Huntsville (3 gp, 4a, +3), Brayden Stannard, Knoxville (2 gp, 3g, gwg), Jake Goldowski, Macon (2 gp, 2g), Tyler Burnie, Pensacola (2 gp, 3a, +3), Michael McChesney, Peoria (2 gp, 4g, hat trick, gwg), and Gustav Müller, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 2a)







