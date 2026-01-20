Peoria Defenseman Cory Dennis Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on January 20, 2026







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that defenseman Cory Dennis of the Peoria Rivermen has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for January 12-18.

Dennis scored three goals, including one game-winner, added an assist, and was +4 in leading the Rivermen to a three-game sweep of Quad City over the weekend.

On Friday, Dennis had the secondary assist on Michael McChesney's game-winning goal in overtime, as the Rivermen downed Quad City 3-2. The following night, Dennis scored his third goal of the season in helping Peoria take a 4-3 shootout win over the Storm. The blueliner closed out his weekend with both Peoria goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the Rivermen downed Quad City 2-1.

A native of Madison, WI, Dennis is currently tied for second among defensemen in points (18) and power play goals (three), while ranking third in goals (six) and power play points (seven - tied). Now in his fourth full professional season, Dennis is also tied for first among blueliners with two shootout goals.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Talor Joseph, Birmingham (2-0-0, 2.39 gaa, 0.914 save%), Derek Contessa, Evansville (3 gp, 2g, 1a, +3), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (1-1-0, 2.50 gaa, 0.902 save%), Frank Trazzera, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Stephen Mundinger, Knoxville (1-0-1, 1.44 gaa, 0.959 save%), Connor May, Macon (3 gp, 2g, 2a), Sam Rhodes, Pensacola (3 gp, 1g), and Noah Finstrom, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 1a)







