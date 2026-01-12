SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following disciplinary action:

Roanoke's Bryce Martin

Roanoke's Bryce Martin has been suspended for five games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, and for being a repeat offender, as a result of his actions during an altercation at 6:34 of the third period, in Game 138, Macon at Roanoke, played on Friday, January 9.

Martin sat out Roanoke's game against Macon on January 10 and will miss upcoming games against Fayetteville (January 16, 17) and Macon (January 23, 24)







