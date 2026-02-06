Kelley Dominates Again in 4-1 Win over Pensacola

Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem finally got revenge against the Pensacola Ice Flyers as the Mayhem ran the Ice Flyers out of the barn 4-1.

The Mayhem came out hot with an obviously faster step than Pensacola. The first five minutes were spent mostly at the Pensacola end and helped the Mayhem build momentum, but they could not capitalize on their early chances. All the confidence and momentum were sucked away when Pensacola's Zack Jones pickpocketed a Macon defenseman and took the puck down the ice on a 2-on-1 that resulted in a pretty goal 7:37 into the period. The Mayhem struggled to find their confidence for a stretch after the goal. A power play that did not result in a goal, but looked dangerous, gave the Mayhem life. Macon outshot Pensacola 16-8 in the period and would end the period on another power play that was better than the first, but could not score.

The Mayhem were able to start the second the same way they started the first, but were able to carry the momentum for a near-perfect period. Macon put 14 shots on net in the second while limiting Pensacola to just 4. Pensacola went to the power play that was halted after 20 seconds due to the amazing effort of Stefan Miklakos, who drew a penalty killing the rest of Pensacola's power play. The Mayhem threw everything but the kitchen sink at the net, but were unsuccessful until Miklakos sniped an absolute beauty short side, over the shoulder of Pensacola goaltender Logan Flodell with 3:27 remaining. Macon harnessed the jolt of energy to score 1:28 later, thanks to a Justin Kelley tip to take the lead, capping off the dominant period.

The Mayhem took a shutdown approach in the third period. Macon was more cautious with the decision-making but took the chances that were too good to pass up. The defense really came through, providing shut-down penalty kills that were key in dismantling Pensacola's push to come back into the game. Josh Boyko made 17 saves on 18 shots and did not have to be spectacular, but was there when needed. Kelley and Connor May each tacked on empty net goals in the final minute of the period that finished off the 4-1 victory.

