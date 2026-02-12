Macon Signs Chris Mott

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they have signed forward Chris Mott.

Mott, 26, from Nesconset, N.Y., made his SPHL debut earlier this season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, where he recorded three points (2 g, 1 a) in 16 games. Both of his goals for the Rail Yard Dawgs were game winners.

He made his professional debut last season with the Binghamton Black Bears of the FPHL, where he was a part of their championship winning squad. After a regular season in which he recorded 28 points (15 g, 13 a) in 40 games, he had one goal through five games in their playoff run.

More recently, this season he has played for both the Athens Rock Lobsters and Twin City Thunderbirds of the FPHL, where he has five points (2 g, 3 a) through 13 games between the two teams.

