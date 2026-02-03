SPHL Announces Suspension
Published on February 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Knoxville's Paxton Leroux
Knoxville's Paxton Leroux has been suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, and Rule 23, Game Misconduct Penalties, as a result of his actions in Game 178, Macon at Knoxville, played on Sunday, February 1.
At 11:54 of the third period, Leroux was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor.
Leroux will miss Knoxville's games against Roanoke (February 5) and Pensacola (February 6).
