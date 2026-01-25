SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Travis Broughman

Roanoke's Travis Broughman has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions at 16:50 of the third period of Game 167, Roanoke at Macon, played on Saturday, January 24.

Broughman will miss Roanoke's game against Quad City on January 30.







