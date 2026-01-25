SPHL Announces Suspension
SPHL SPHL

SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on January 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Travis Broughman

Roanoke's Travis Broughman has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions at 16:50 of the third period of Game 167, Roanoke at Macon, played on Saturday, January 24.

Broughman will miss Roanoke's game against Quad City on January 30.

Check out the SPHL Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



SPHL Stories from January 25, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central