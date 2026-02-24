SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (February 24, 2026) - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following disciplinary action:

Roanoke's Bryce Martin

Roanoke's Bryce Martin has been suspended for two games under Rule 23, Game Misconduct Penalties, for his actions in Game 215, Quad City at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 21.

Martin was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 4:28 of the second period.

Martin will miss Roanoke's games against Knoxville on February 27 and 28.

Pensacola's Tim Faulkner

Pensacola's Tim Faulkner has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 17:41 of the second period of Game 214, Pensacola at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, February 21.

Faulkner will miss Pensacola's game against Macon on February 26.







