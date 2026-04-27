Peoria, Evansville to Meet for 2026 Presidents Cup Championship

Published on April 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - In a battle between the last two SPHL champions, the Peoria Rivermen and the Evansville Thunderbolts will meet in the 2026 President's Cup Finals, with Game 1 set for Thursday.

The top-seeded Rivermen, who downed Macon and Knoxville to advance to the finals, are seeking their third championship, having won the title in 2022 and 2024.

The fourth-seeded Thunderbolts are looking to become just the fourth team to repeat as Presidents Cup champions, defeating Pensacola and Roanoke to make a return trip to the finals.

#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #4 Evansville Thunderbolts

Game 1 - Thursday, April 30 at Peoria - 7:15 pm

Game 2 - Friday, May 1 at Peoria - 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 6 at Evansville - 7:00 pm

Game 4 - Thursday, May 7 at Evansville - 7:00 pm (if necessary)

Game 5 - Saturday, May 9 at Peoria - 7:15 pm (if necessary)

(All times local)







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