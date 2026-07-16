Athletic Club Boise Updates Women's Soccer Timeline, Announces Community Conversations and Continued Investment

Published on July 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced that it will not field a Gainbridge Super League team in 2027 and instead will take additional time to ensure its professional women's team launches with the strong foundation, community support and professional environment needed for long-term success.

The Gainbridge Super League recently announced it will move to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027-a transition Athletic Club Boise believes is a positive step that better aligns with the broader domestic women's soccer landscape and strengthens the women's game.

That change significantly shortened the preparation runway Athletic Club Boise had been planning around for a 2027 launch. After evaluating the updated timeline, the club determined additional time would allow it to recruit players and technical staff, secure commercial partnerships, complete planned facility improvements and build the professional environment its future women's club deserves.

Athletic Club Boise has built tremendous momentum with the launch of its men's team and wants to take the same thoughtful, community-first approach to its women's club. Over the coming months, the club will engage supporters, partners and local stakeholders to help shape the future of professional women's soccer in Boise and build toward a successful launch.

"We owe it to every girl growing up in Idaho to build something worthy of her ambition," said Athletic Club Boise Co-Owner Sofia Huerta. "Women's soccer deserves more than a team - it deserves a club that's sustainable, professionally run and built to the highest standards. We're going to keep listening, keep investing and build something this community can believe in for generations."

Athletic Club Boise will invite supporters to help shape that future through a new series of Women's Soccer Community Conversations.

Registration is available here. Space is limited. Additional sessions will be announced soon.

The first conversation will take place Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Turf Club inside Athletic Club Boise Stadium. Supporters, youth soccer leaders, coaches, players, parents and guardians and community members are invited to attend as the club shares additional context on today's women's professional soccer landscape, discusses the opportunities ahead for women's soccer in Boise and gathers community feedback to help inform the path forward.

"We've said from day one that women's professional soccer is coming to Boise, and that hasn't changed," said Athletic Club Boise CEO and Co-Founder Brad Stith. "What has changed is the timeline. If we're going to do this, we're going to do it 100 percent right. That means creating a club that's built to last - with best-in-league facilities and resources and an experience our players, supporters and community can be proud of for decades. We won't compromise on the standard this community and our future players deserve."

While evaluating its long-term professional competition pathway, Athletic Club Boise will continue expanding opportunities for women's soccer throughout Idaho, including:

Hosting NCAA Division I and collegiate women's matches at Athletic Club Boise Stadium, with additional details to be announced.

Investing in stadium, facility, and locker room improvements in addition to training field construction designed to support the future of both women's and men's clubs.

Expanding opportunities for girls and young women through the club's partnership with the Idaho Youth Soccer Association.

Exploring additional women's exhibitions, clinics, camps and community programming.

Athletic Club Boise remains committed to bringing professional women's soccer to Boise and will share additional updates on its long-term competition pathway following the community conversation process.

FAQs

What does today's announcement mean?

We're updating our original timeline for launching professional women's soccer in Boise.

Following the Gainbridge Super League's recent calendar change, Athletic Club Boise will not launch a Gainbridge Super League team in 2027. Instead, we're taking additional time to build the women's club we've envisioned from day one.

Why does the calendar change make a difference?

The Gainbridge Super League's move from a fall-to-spring schedule to a spring-to-fall schedule effectively moved the expected launch of a new club about six months earlier than originally anticipated. That significantly shortened the time available to complete critical work-including facilities, staffing, commercial partnerships and community engagement. Rather than compromise the long-term success of our women's club, we've chosen to take the additional time needed to build it the right way.

Has your vision for women's soccer changed?

No.

Women's soccer has been part of Athletic Club Boise's vision since day one. We remain committed to building a professional women's club that's sustainable, community-driven and built to the highest standard.

What will happen in the meantime?

A lot.

Over the coming months, we'll continue investing in women's soccer by:

Hosting NCAA Division I and collegiate women's matches at Athletic Club Boise Stadium

Continuing facility improvements that support both our men's and future women's clubs

Expanding girls' pathways through our partnership with the Idaho Youth Soccer Association

Growing women's programming through camps, clinics and community events

What are Women's Soccer Community Conversations?

They're an opportunity to help shape the future of women's soccer in Boise.

We'll share more about today's women's professional soccer landscape, answer questions and hear directly from supporters, coaches, players, parents and community members as we continue building toward a professional women's club.

When is the first Community Conversation?

Thursday, Aug. 6

5:00-6:30 p.m.

Turf Club at Athletic Club Boise Stadium

Space is limited; more sessions to be announced.

Register here: [LINK]

What's next?

We'll continue listening, investing and building.

As we evaluate the strongest long-term professional pathway for Boise, we'll share updates with our community every step of the way.

Will current members still receive priority for future women's tickets?

Yes.

Current members will continue to receive priority access when women's ticket opportunities become available. We'll share additional details as our competition pathway and timeline are finalized.







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