NorCal Names Alex Dunphy Head Coach

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Northern California News Release







NorCal has named Alex Dunphy as the inaugural head coach, marking another major milestone as the organization prepares for its inaugural 2027 season. A proven leader with championship experience across the professional, collegiate, and international levels, Dunphy will lead the competitive vision of Northern California's first Major League Volleyball team.

Dunphy joins MLV NorCal after serving as an assistant coach with LOVB Salt Lake, where she contributed to the team's run to the league championship match during the 2026 season. Prior to entering the professional ranks, she spent four seasons at Stanford University, contributing to multiple Pac-12 Championships, the 2025 ACC Championship, three consecutive NCAA Regional Final appearances (2022""24), and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2025.

During her tenure at Stanford, Dunphy developed numerous AVCA All-Americans, conference award winners, and Academic All-Americans. She also brings extensive national team experience, most recently serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women's U21 National Team that captured the gold medal at the 2024 NORCECA Continental Championship.

Her coaching background includes stops at Auburn, USC, Minnesota, Pepperdine, and Miami, along with multiple roles within USA Volleyball's National Team Development Program. A former USC student-athlete and NCAA National Champion, Dunphy brings elite-level experience, a championship pedigree, and a passion for developing athletes to MLV NorCal.

"I'm honored to lead MLV NorCal into its inaugural season," said Dunphy. "The opportunity to launch Northern California's first Major League Volleyball team is a tremendous privilege. We have the chance to create something that represents this community with pride, competes at the highest level, and gives our fans a team they can rally behind for years to come."

As MLV NorCal prepares for its inaugural 2027 season, Dunphy will lead the team's competitive identity, develop players, and establish a culture that reflects the passion, excellence, and pride of Northern California while helping position the team for long-term success.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alex Dunphy as the inaugural head coach of MLV NorCal," said Co-General Manager Ashley Dean-Gulbranson. "She is a proven leader with a championship mindset and a passion for developing athletes and building winning cultures. As we establish the foundation of this professional volleyball team, we couldn't be more excited to have her leading the way."

Additional announcements regarding the team's brand identity, home venue, inaugural roster, and volleyball operations will be shared over the next month as MLV NorCal continues preparing for its first professional volleyball season in 2027.







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 15, 2026

NorCal Names Alex Dunphy Head Coach - Northern California

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