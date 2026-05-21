MLV NorCal Expands Ownership Group and Names Leadership Team

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Northern California News Release







Major League Volleyball's NorCal franchise is turning up the momentum with new ownership and key leadership appointments, adding firepower to what is already one of the most dynamic ownership groups in professional sports.

Led by founding owners Theresia Gouw, Vivek Ranadivé, and owner / Co-General Manager, Kerri Walsh Jennings, MLV NorCal announced that Zaza and Tika Pachulia, along with Brad and Andrea Hilsabeck, have joined the ownership group.

The team will begin play in 2027 as part of Major League Volleyball's continued expansion. Venue and team identity details will be announced in the coming months.

"From the start, this has been about building something that actually matters, on the court and in the community," said Gouw. "Zaza, Tika, Brad, and Andrea get that. They're aligned with how we want to build and where we're going."

Expanding Ownership with Purpose Zaza Pachulia brings a championship mindset, and he and his wife, Tika, have a personal reason for being here.

"As a father of daughters who love sports, this is personal," said Pachulia. "They deserve to see what's possible at the highest level. Volleyball already has one of the strongest youth pipelines in the country; now it's time to build a platform that matches that energy. This is about creating something that lasts."

Tika Pachulia added, "We believe in what sports can do, for confidence, for community, for opportunity. Being part of building this from the ground up means everything to our family."

Brad and Andrea Hilsabeck join with a deep appreciation for what sports have meant to their three children's growth and development. They have a track record of investing in women's sports, including their ownership interest in the WNBA's Dallas Wings.

"You can feel where volleyball is right now," said Andrea Hilsabeck. "There's real momentum, and we're excited to help shape what comes next, especially here in Northern California."

"What stood out to us was the clarity of vision," added Brad Hilsabeck. "This isn't just about launching a team. It's about building something people believe in and want to be part of."

Leadership Built to Compete MLV NorCal is building its front office the same way it plans to build its roster, with purpose and a competitive edge.

E. Ashley Dean-Gulbranson has been named Co-General Manager, MLV NorCal and will serve alongside Kerri Wash Jennings. In this role, she brings deep experience across sports operations, team building, and organizational leadership, with a track record of launching and scaling at the professional level. She has shaped the foundation of the franchise from the earliest stages and has been a key force across the volleyball ecosystem through her work with p1440 and Hero Volley. A former collegiate volleyball player at Dartmouth, Dean-Gulbranson brings both an athlete's perspective and a builder's mindset.

"We're not just putting a team on the court; we're building a standard," said Dean-Gulbranson. "From culture to competition to fan experience, we have a chance to do this differently. And we're going to."

Heather Vaughan has been named President of MLV NorCal, bringing a proven ability to turn sports properties into culturally relevant, revenue-generating brands. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives that expand reach, unlock new audiences, and deepen community connection, spanning brand building, ticketing strategy, partnerships, and integrated marketing campaigns. In leadership roles with the San Jose Sharks, Pac-12 Conference, and Sacramento Kings, Vaughan has been at the forefront of shaping how teams show up in competitive markets, building momentum that translates into sustained fan growth and engagement. At MLV NorCal, she will focus on establishing a strong market presence and creating an experience that resonates across the region.

"This team is going to be something people feel and want to be part of," said Vaughan. "Northern California shows up for sports. Our job is to create something that earns that energy and brings people in from day one."

A Defining Moment for Volleyball Volleyball isn't coming; it's already here.

Participation is surging. The college game is drawing record attention. And coming off a statement-making Major League Volleyball Championship weekend in Dallas, the professional game is stepping into a new spotlight.

MLV NorCal is entering at exactly the right moment and with the right group to meet it. With a female-led ownership and leadership group, deep roots in the volleyball community, and a commitment to both athlete and fan experience, the franchise is built to be a cornerstone of the league's future.

This is just the beginning," said Kerri Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic gold medalist. "We're raising the bar for the athlete experience and building something fans can feel the moment they walk in, creating impact in the community along the way."

As the league moves toward 2027, MLV NorCal is focused on more than launching a team; it's building something that reflects the region, connects with fans, and competes from day one.

About MLV NorCal MLV NorCal is Northern California's franchise in Major League Volleyball (MLV), set to begin play in 2027. Backed by an ownership group led by Theresia Gouw, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Vivek Ranadivé, Zaza and Tika Pachulia, and Brad and Andrea Hilsabeck, the team is building a high-performance professional volleyball organization rooted in competition, community, and culture.

Based in one of the most dynamic sports markets in the country, MLV NorCal is designed to reflect the energy and diversity of the region while creating a best-in-class experience for athletes and fans alike. This is more than a team; it's the future of volleyball in Northern California.







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