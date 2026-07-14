Northern Super League Awards Seventh Franchise To Winnipeg For 2027 Season

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







(WINNIPEG, MB) - The Northern Super League (NSL) announced today that Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been awarded the league's seventh franchise. The club is founded by Winnipeg native and legendary former Canadian international Desiree Scott, who steps in as Vice President, Community & Player Experience, and Rob Gale, who will serve as Chief Sporting Officer. Together, they will help build the franchise ahead of its highly anticipated 2027 debut.

Following a successful inaugural campaign that helped establish professional women's soccer in communities across Canada, the addition of Winnipeg represents the next step in the league's strategic growth. This expansion, transitioning from a six-team single table to a balanced seven-team competitive structure, further solidifies the league's booming momentum on the international sports stage.

By establishing a franchise in Winnipeg, the NSL enters a vibrant market with a deep-rooted history of supporting professional sports. Bringing top-tier women's professional soccer to Manitoba capitalizes on a rapidly growing soccer community and a demonstrated appetite for elite athletics. The addition of an NSL club expands the city's sporting portfolio and taps into a deeply passionate, sports-centric community ready to champion world-class athletes.

"It is an honour to bring professional women's soccer of this calibre to Winnipeg and to join a trailblazing organization like the Northern Super League," said Desiree Scott, Vice President, Community & Player Experience. "As a former player, I know exactly what an elite sporting environment looks like and what athletes need to succeed. We are building a club rooted in the community, backed by a premier development pathway, and ready to compete from our very first whistle in 2027."

"Winnipeg is a passionate city that thrives on an underdog mentality, and we are here to destroy any doubt about what this community deserves," added Rob Gale, Chief Sporting Officer and Co-Founder. "Having coached at both the international level and in the NWSL, I see the massive momentum behind women's sports right now. We aren't just building a team; we are constructing a spectacular fan experience and a lasting soccer legacy that will rival any major city. We need the entire community to dig deep, show up, and help us write this next chapter."

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Winnipeg to the Northern Super League," added Christina Litz, President of the NSL. "The unprecedented commercial success, rising attendance numbers, and global viewership from our debut season proved that the market for women's professional sports is flourishing. Expanding our footprint with an ambitious group led by a former player like Desiree ensures that our league's high standards of equity, inclusion, and elite competition will continue to soar.

A New Chapter for Soccer in Winnipeg The franchise's sporting department is already laying down deep roots to construct a world-class roster.

While the official venue and stadium arrangements will be revealed in a forthcoming announcement, front-office operations and community engagement strategies are already underway.

Over 3,000 fans and Supporters have already signed a petition indicating their support for the new Club, and starting today at winnipegl.nsl.ca, that group will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase their season ticket deposit for $50/seat to ensure they have a place in history. Then, starting Friday at 10:00 a.m. CT, season ticket deposits will be on sale to the general public.

Key Expansion Details:

- Franchise: Winnipeg (official name and crest to be announced)

- Inaugural Season: 2027

- Co-Founder & Vice President, Community & Player Experience: Desiree Scott

- Co-Founder & Chief Sporting Officer: Rob Gale

- Home Venue: To be announced

- Season Ticket Deposits: Pre-sale available now at www.wpgnsl.ca with general public on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. CT.

- League Structure: Becomes the 7th franchise, joining founding clubs Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Montréal Roses FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, and Vancouver Rise FC.

Further details regarding the club's official branding, coaching and President, and stadium partnership will be shared in a future update.







Northern Super League Stories from July 14, 2026

Northern Super League Awards Seventh Franchise To Winnipeg For 2027 Season - NSL

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