Armada Sold to John Moreland

Published on July 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada News Release









Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defend their goal

(Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Credit: SÃ©bastien Gervais) Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defend their goal(Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Credit: SÃ©bastien Gervais)

Boisbriand, QC - The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada has been sold to businessman John Moreland, who intends to keep the franchise in Boisbriand.

John Moreland is an American entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist from Irvine, California. A former police officer and K-9 handler, he founded Avetta, a global supplier management and compliance platform that he grew from a bootstrapped startup into a multi-billion-dollar company.

In 2024, Avetta was acquired by EQT Private Equity for $3 billion, at a time when the company operated in more than 130 countries and served over 500 clients and 130,000 contractors.

A passionate hockey fan, Moreland is also co-owner of 8 Sport, Finland's only Bauer specialty store, which he operates in partnership with Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selänne.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Armada's outgoing ownership group, consisting of Pierre Gendron, Jean-François Trudeau, Québecor, Stéphane Brien, Jean-Sébastien Giguère, Joël Bouchard, Ian Laperrière, Jason Pominville, Daniel Brière, Knapper, and Benoit Villemaire," said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. "The Armada made significant progress under their leadership in the highly competitive entertainment market of the Greater Montreal area. Mr. Gendron and Mr. Trudeau were always present and actively involved during the League's Assembly of the Members meetings, and they made a tremendous contribution to the growth of both the Armada and the QMJHL. I would also like to extend a special thank you to Joël Bouchard, who has always had the Armada's best interests at heart.

"A new chapter begins today, and I would like to thank and welcome John Moreland, a true hockey enthusiast who will help raise the Armada's standards across the board."

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Since joining the QMJHL in 2011 following the relocation of the Montreal Junior, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada has quickly established itself as one of the League's most competitive organizations. Under the leadership of Joël Bouchard, the club built a culture of excellence, reaching the semifinals in 2013 and 2014, as well as the championship series in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, however, the team led by Pierre-Luc Dubois, Samuel Montembeault, and Alexandre Alain was swept in four games by the powerhouse Saint John Sea Dogs.

The following year, the Armada enjoyed the best regular season in franchise history, recording 50 wins and 107 points to finish first overall in the standings. Led by QMJHL Most Valuable Player Alex Barré-Boulet, who recorded 116 points that season, the team once again advanced to the championship series before falling in six games to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Over the years, the Armada has developed a number of standout players, including Pierre-Luc Dubois, Drake Batherson, Samuel Montembeault, Alex Barré-Boulet, Cédric Paquette, Danick Martel, Xavier Ouellet, and, more recently, Jonathan Fauchon, Justin Carbonneau, Bill Zonnon, Spencer Gill, and Xavier Villeneuve.

Although the organization has yet to capture its first Gilles-Courteau Trophy, it remains widely recognized for its consistency, player development, and ability to compete for the League championship almost every season, as evidenced by its seven 40-win seasons since 2011.

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John Moreland's Armada will open the 2026-27 season on September 18 in Boisbriand against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

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Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

Armada Sold to John Moreland - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

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