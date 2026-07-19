Roughriders Mourn the Passing of Jayden Dalke

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have issued the following statement on the passing of Jayden Dalke:

"It is with profound sadness that the Saskatchewan Roughriders mourn the loss of linebacker and team captain Jayden Dalke, who passed away in a car accident yesterday evening. A relentless warrior on the field, Jayden's determination, toughness and work ethic inspired his teammates, who cared deeply for him and are heartbroken by his passing.

Jayden had a unique gift of making the people around him feel special and valued. No one ever left a conversation with him without a smile. On and off the field, he was the true definition of what it means to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

Our hearts go out to the entire Dalke family, who traveled the country to watch Jayden live his dream. We will miss him terribly and will never forget the impact he had on our lives and our team."







Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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