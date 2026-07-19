Statement on the Passing of Jayden Dalke

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement on the passing of Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back, former Edmonton Wildcat, former University of Alberta Golden Bear and Leduc, Alta., native Jayden Dalke:

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the tragic news of Jayden's passing. He was a passionate competitor who played with incredible heart. Off the field, he will be remembered for his leadership in the locker room and his dedication to the community. The CFL has lost a teammate, a Canadian brother and a friend. On behalf of the Board of Governors, our CFL family and the entire Canadian football community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jayden's family, friends, the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization and all those whose lives were bettered through knowing him."

Stewart Johnston Commissioner Canadian Football League







Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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