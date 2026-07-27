Ghost Pirates Name Justin Soryal Assistant Coach

Published on July 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that Justin Soryal has been named the team's assistant coach.

Soryal, 38, joins the Ghost Pirates after spending the past several seasons with the New Hampshire Avalanche Youth Hockey Program, where he helped develop players at multiple levels within the organization.

Before beginning his coaching career, the Newmarket, Ontario, native enjoyed a successful playing career at both the junior and professional levels. Soryal appeared in 201 career games with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League, helping the club capture the 2005-06 OHL championship.

He went on to play in 277 American Hockey League games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Connecticut Whale and Charlotte Checkers, recording 16 goals, 22 assists and 687 penalty minutes. During his time in Charlotte, Soryal was teammates with current Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Savannah Ghost Pirates organization for the upcoming season," Soryal said. "It's a tremendous opportunity to work alongside an outstanding coaching staff led by Head Coach Jared Staal, and I'm looking forward to learning from and contributing to a great group. I'm also honored to be part of the Florida Panthers organization, which has established itself as the premier organization in professional hockey. I can't wait to get to Savannah, get to work and help our players and team achieve success this season."

"I'm really excited to have Justin join our staff," Staal said. "He has an outstanding track record of developing young talent, and that's something we place tremendous value on here in Savannah, especially with our young players and Florida Panthers prospects. Justin brings a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach, and I know he'll be a great addition to our organization."

Soryal joins Staal behind the Ghost Pirates bench as the team prepares for its fifth season in franchise history. Former assistant coach Brendan Kotyk's contract was not renewed following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The Ghost Pirates open the 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16, when they host the Norfolk Admirals at Enmarket Arena. Season tickets are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







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