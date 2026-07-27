Quinn Preston Returns to Toledo for the 2026-27 Season

Published on July 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Quinn Preston has returned to the Walleye for the first time since his pro debut in 2021-22 after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

The former Ohio State Buckeye tallied seven points (2G, 5A) in eight games and two penalty minutes in five playoff games after turning pro. The Trenton, Michigan, native has spent parts of the last three seasons with the division-rival Kalamazoo Wings, posting 53 points (21G, 32A) and 54 penalty minutes in 69 games last season, leading all Wings forwards in scoring, and second overall. He's accumulated 181 points (65G, 116A) and 151 penalty minutes in 236 games over his five ECHL seasons with Toledo, Wichita, and Kalamazoo, and added another 22 points (12G, 10A), 16 penalty minutes, and a +6 in 26 games with Belfast of the EIHL in 2023-24.

Prior to turning pro, he netted 72 points (33G, 39A), 116 penalty minutes, and a +7 in his 127 games over four seasons spent in the state capital, wearing an "A" for his junior and senior seasons. Prior to college, he played two USHL seasons for Dubuque, wearing an "A" for the second season, adding 90 points (38G, 52A) and 70 penalty minutes to his resumé over 115 games.







ECHL Stories from July 27, 2026

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