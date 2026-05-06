ECHL Transactions - May 5
Published on May 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 5, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Dylan Wendt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brannon McManus, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Filmon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on Reserve
Add Andrew Nielsen, D Activated from Reserve 5/4
Delete Loke Johansson, D Recalled to Providence by Boston 5/4
Check out the ECHL Statistics
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