ECHL Transactions - May 5

Published on May 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 5, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Wendt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brannon McManus, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Filmon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on Reserve

Add Andrew Nielsen, D Activated from Reserve 5/4

Delete Loke Johansson, D Recalled to Providence by Boston 5/4







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