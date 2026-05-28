ECHL Transactions - May 27

Published on May 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 27, 2026:

Florida:

Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Redid Duke, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Blake Bennett, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2026

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