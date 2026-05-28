ECHL Transactions - May 27
Published on May 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 27, 2026:
Florida:
Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Redid Duke, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Blake Bennett, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 27, 2026
- Florida Halts Wheeling's Home Win Streak in Game Three - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Surge to 5-2 Win and 3-0 Series Lead - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - May 27 - ECHL
- Bloomington Bison Community Impact Deepens in Second Season - Bloomington Bison
- Head Coach David Warsofsky Will Not Return as Head Coach for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Look for 3-0 Series Lead against Nailers - Florida Everblades
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