ECHL Transactions - April 30

Published on April 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 30, 2026:

Bloomington:

Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mason Wheeler, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Luke Loheit, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Jutting, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 30, 2026

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