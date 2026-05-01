ECHL Transactions - April 30
Published on April 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 30, 2026:
Bloomington:
Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mason Wheeler, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Luke Loheit, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Jutting, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from April 30, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 30 - ECHL
- ECHL Names Pysher as Graphic Design Manager - ECHL
- Mavericks Take Game Three with Impressive Offensive Showing in 7-2 Victory - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Bison Win Franchise's First Playoff Game - Bloomington Bison
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