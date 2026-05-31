ECHL Transactions - May 31
Published on May 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 31, 2026
Fort Wayne:
Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Sinclair, F Placed on Reserve
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on Reserve
Add Blake Murray, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Loheit, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jack LaFontaine, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Daniel Laatsch, D Activated from Reserve 5/30
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Placed on Reserve 5/30
ECHL Stories from May 31, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 31 - ECHL
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