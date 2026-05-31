ECHL Transactions - May 31

Published on May 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 31, 2026

Fort Wayne:

Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Sinclair, F Placed on Reserve

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on Reserve

Add Blake Murray, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Loheit, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jack LaFontaine, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Daniel Laatsch, D Activated from Reserve 5/30

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Placed on Reserve 5/30







ECHL Stories from May 31, 2026

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