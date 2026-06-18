Hallett Sports Foundation Commits $1 Million to Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation

Published on June 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







Fishers, Indiana - The Hallett Sports Foundation today announced a long-term commitment to invest in the future of local education through a $1 million pledge to the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation.

The commitment is structured as a minimum contribution of $100,000 annually over the next ten years, with annual funding levels generated through fundraising initiatives led by the Indy Fuel hockey team and Fishers Freight indoor football team. These efforts will include a portion of ticket proceeds from selected Indy Fuel and Fishers Freight home games, along with additional in-game fundraising initiatives and community engagement activities.

This long-term investment reflects the Hallett Sports Foundation's dedication to creating sustained impact and expanding opportunities for students, educators, and families throughout the Hamilton Southeastern community.

The funding will support the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation's mission to strengthen educational programming, create innovative opportunities, and enhance initiatives that contribute to student success across Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

"We believe meaningful change is created through long-term commitment and community participation," said Sean Hallett, CEO of Hallett Sports. "This pledge creates an opportunity for fans, partners, and supporters to directly contribute to educational impact through experiences that bring our community together. We are excited to support the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation and invest in opportunities that will benefit students for years to come."

This commitment aligns with the Hallett Sports Foundation's mission to strengthen communities through strategic investments in education, youth development, and programs that create lasting outcomes.

"We are incredibly grateful for this transformational commitment," said Justin Hirnisey, Executive Director of the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation. "A partnership built around sustained community engagement and long-term support creates meaningful opportunities for our students and schools."

Additional details regarding designated games, fundraising initiatives, and annual allocations will be announced jointly by the Hallett Sports Foundation and the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation.







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