South Carolina Stingrays Name Cory Melkert Associate Coach

Published on June 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Cory Melkert has been named Associate Coach, joining Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jesse Kallechy on the club's hockey operations staff.

Melkert comes to South Carolina after spending the past three seasons on Kallechy's staff with the Fort Wayne Komets. Together, the pair helped guide the Komets to a second-place finish in the Central Division in 2024-25 before capturing the Central Division Championship and advancing to the Western Conference Finals during the 2025-26 season.

The relationship between Melkert and Kallechy extends well beyond their time in Fort Wayne. The two first worked together with the Fayetteville Marksmen, where Melkert served on Kallechy's staff during the 2019-20 season when Kallechy was named SPHL Coach of the Year. Over the years, they have built a strong professional relationship based on trust, communication, player development, and a shared vision for building winning teams.

"When Jesse and I discussed building our coaching staff, Cory was one of the first names that came up," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "The trust and success they have built together over the years speaks for itself. Cory brings valuable experience, a tireless work ethic, and a passion for developing players. We believe he will have a tremendous impact on our locker room, our culture, and the continued growth of our organization."

"Every successful coach needs people around him he trusts completely, and for me, Cory has been that person," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He's an elite coach of defensemen, a brilliant power play mind, and a major reason our group produced the second best power play in the ECHL last season in Fort Wayne. More importantly, he's been a loyal friend and an integral part of the success I've had throughout my career. I wouldn't be where I am today without the work we've done together and I know better things are ahead with the Stingrays."

Throughout his coaching career, Melkert has earned a reputation as a strong recruiter, talent evaluator, and player development coach. His ability to build relationships with players and identify talent has been a key component of the success of the teams he has served.

"I would like to thank Rob Concannon, Mr. Halloran and Jesse for placing their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to serve as the Associate Coach for the South Carolina Stingrays," said Melkert. "I'm grateful for their confidence and couldn't be more excited to join such a respected organization. I look forward to working alongside Rob, Jesse, and everyone in the organization as we build towards bringing a Kelly Cup to Charleston. My family and I can't wait to get down to Charleston and become members of the Stingrays community. It is an honor to become a Stingray, and I can't wait to get started!"

Melkert will assist in all aspects of hockey operations, including player recruitment, player development, video analysis, and day-to-day team operations.







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