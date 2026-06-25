Tim Foley Named Recipient of Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year

Published on June 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) won one award at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville presented by FEVO, as Tim Foley was named the recipient of the Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year.

This is Worcester's first time receiving this award. Tim just concluded his fourth season as the Railers' Broadcasting & Media Relations Coordinator, and fifth season overall with the team. This past season under Tim's direction, the Railers saw coverage across a number of cable news & print outlets across Central Massachusetts, along with regular weekly radio appearances on stations throughout the region.

In September of 2025, the Railers launched a brand-new community initiative, the "Month of Giving" program. Each member of the Railers front office was offered the opportunity to select a local non-profit to volunteer their time with, in addition to donating $1,000 each through the Worcester Railers Foundation. At the same time, in conjunction with America's VetDogs, the organization welcomed a new companion Deke into the Railers family with the intent of raising him so that he can help a local veteran or first responder in need following his training.

Tim helped to ensure coverage on both the new front office initiative and new service dog to local media. The story then took the Central Mass. community by storm, seeing coverage through cable, print, and radio partners.

In addition to their victory, the Railers were nominees for the following awards:

ECHL Community Service Team of the Year Award

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Corporate Partnerships Professional of the Year - Paul O'Leary

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from June 24, 2026

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