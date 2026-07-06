Royals Re-Sign Connor McMenamin and Jack Page for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Connor McMenamin and defenseman Jack Page have re-signed with the club for the 2026-27 season.

McMenamin, 27, is entering his third-full professional season after posting 14 goals, which tied for second most on the team, and a team-fifth most 29 points (14g-15a) in 63 games played. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native also skated in all five of Reading 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff games, adding an assist. Over 102 ECHL career games, all with Reading, McMenamin has logged 46 points (21g-25a).

"I am excited to be coming back to Reading for another season," stated McMenamin. "We can't wait to see the fans on October 24th for our Home Opener and we are looking forward to building on what we accomplished last year. Go Royals!"

"Connor has become a well known name to our fans, an important player on our team and we are excited he is coming back for another season," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He is someone that is willing to work, keeps getting better, and we believe his best hockey is still ahead of him. He fits the DNA of the type of person and player we want here."

Prior to going pro, the 5'11", 185-pound, left-shot forward played five seasons in the NCAA with four seasons spent at Penn State University and a fifth-year graduate season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. With the Bulldogs during the 2023-24 season, McMenamin recorded 21 points (6g-15a), 12 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 35 games. From 2019-23 at Penn State, he recorded 66 points (24g-42a) in 129 games played with the Nittany Lions. Across his five-year NCAA career, McMenamin totaled 87 points (30g-57a), 57 penalty minutes and a +10 rating across 164 career games.

Additionally, McMenamin was an alternate captain for Penn State in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns. He previously played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) primarily with the Tr-City Storm where he was Team Captain in the 2018-19 season. At Tri-City, McMenamin played alongside former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard and former Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Brendan Furry. McMenamin finished fourth on the team in points (44) and second on the team in goals (26) behind Attard who posted a team-high 30 goals.

Page, 24, is entering his second professional season following a 29-game rooke campaign where he registered four points and a -3 rating. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native signed his first pro contract with Reading last year following an NCAA career at Boston University where he registered two points (2a), 14 penalty minutes, -1 rating in 28 NCAA games. Page also played two seasons in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) with the New Jersey Rockets where he totaled 32 points (5g-27a) and 43 penalty minutes in 57 games played.

"I can't wait to get back to Reading and get the season started," stated Page.

"Jack is a first class human, he comes to the rink with a smile on his face and willing to work," stated Peters. "He is a player that other guys want on their team. With his attitude and work ethic he has the potential to continue his development and be an every day impact player for us. He is the type of teammate we want to build around."

The 6'4", 194-pound, left-shot defenseman attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 Development Camp and played for the Jamestown Rebels in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Prior to Jamestown, Page captured two Flyers Cup A titles with Bayard Rustin High School (2017 & 2019), as well as skated for the Philadelphia Little Flyers.

Jack is also the son of former Wells Fargo Center president John Page.

Royals 2026-27 roster:

Forward (1): Connor McMenamin

Defensemen (2): Jack Page, Carter Schade

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Home Opener:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. against Kalamazoo. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Wings which concludes on Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-11-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

Fans can secure their seat for Opening Night today with a Royals ticket plan. The Royals offer plans ranging from as low as 4 games all the way up to our full season Royals365 Membership.







ECHL Stories from July 6, 2026

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