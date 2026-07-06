Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Captain Anthony Repaci for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed captain Anthony Repaci to an ECHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Repaci, 31, re-signs with the Railers for his sixth season in Worcester. Repaci is Worcester's all-time leader in games played (291), goals (117), assists (138), points (255), power-play goals (30), power-play assists (51), and power-play points (81). He is the longest tenured captain in Railers franchise history, set to play in his fourth season as captain.

During the 2025-26 season, Repaci played in all 72 games for the Railers for the first time in his career. He set his second-highest mark in assists in a single season at 31, while tying his third-best goal-total in his career at 23. His 54 points tied his 2022-23 campaign for the second-most points in a single season in his career. Repaci was fifth in the ECHL in shots taken last season at 240, marking the second straight year he finished within the league's top-five while sitting one shot shy of his career high of 241 set during the 2024-25 season.

Off the ice, Repaci was recognized as the Railers' Community Service Player of the Year for the third straight year. He helped to guide the Railers to their eighth consecutive ECHL Community Service Team of the Year nomination thanks to his efforts in aiding the team's community initiatives this past season. He has also been voted the organization's "Fan Favorite" for five straight seasons by the Worcester Railers Booster Club.

The Railers have announced one player officially signed for the 2026-27 season. Repaci is the first signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from July 6, 2026

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