Mobile Mysticks Announced as the Newest SPHL Member Team

Published on June 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Mobile Mysticks News Release







MOBILE, Ala. - The Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) 11th member team, the Mobile Mysticks revealed its name and logo at a special event held Tuesday night at the Mobile Convention Center, presented by Master Boat Builders.

The Mobile Mysticks identity was developed with extensive community input, including fan nominations submitted during a public naming process that generated more than 2,000 entries. The team's colors are green, purple, and yellow. The logo was designed by The Barn Creative and reflects elements intended to represent the Mobile market and Gulf Coast region.

"Through a streamlined design, bolder execution, and a refined color palette, the identity balances nostalgia with performance across today's platforms. The result is a future-ready brand system, complete with expanded marks and vintage-inspired elements that celebrate the team's unique character."

The Mobile Mysticks are owned by owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, led by CEO Andy Kaufmann.

"We are super excited and grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact both on and off the ice in the special community that is Mobile. October 2027 can't get here fast enough!" Kaufmann said.

The Mobile Mysticks will begin play during the SPHL's 2027-28 season and will compete in a 30-game home schedule, with home games played at the new Regions Arena, a state-of-the-art 10,000-seat venue currently under development in downtown Mobile. The multi-purpose arena is managed by Oak View Group, which also operates or provides food and beverage services in four National Hockey League venues (Seattle, WA, Belmont Park, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, Tampa, FL), as well as multiple AHL, ECHL and college hockey Arenas across North America.

"As excitement builds at Regions Arena, we look forward to welcoming Mysticks fans and delivering the ultimate hockey experience for players, fans, and partners," said Oak View Group's Erik Hudson, General Manager, Regions Arena. "Hockey is steeped in tradition, and the Mysticks are the right anchor tenant for Regions Arena. We aim to blend the legacy of the early Mysticks with new traditions from Mobile, building the SPHL's best fan base and hockey city."

"The return of professional hockey to Mobile is an exciting milestone for our city, and Regions is proud to be part of it as the Official Banking Partner of the Mobile Mysticks," said Bruner Binion, Mobile market executive for Regions Bank. "For generations, Regions has served the Mobile area - supporting individuals, families and businesses of all sizes - and this partnership reflects that ongoing commitment to our community. We're proud to invest in opportunities that bring people together and strengthen our city's future, and we look forward to supporting the Mysticks and helping create unforgettable experiences for fans at Regions Arena for years to come."

"I could not be more excited that Mobile's newest professional sports franchise will go by a familiar name - the Mysticks!" Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis said. "This is incredible for our city, for the new Regions Arena and for local sports fans. I can't wait for the puck to drop. Go Mysticks!"

"Having worked for the ECHL when Mobile was first awarded a hockey team, I am excited for the long-time fans who passionately supported the original Mysticks and for those fans who will be donning the purple, gold and green for the first time," said SPHL Commissioner, Doug Price. "Welcome back, Mysticks!"

In advance of the inaugural season, the organization will announce additional hockey operations details, including the hiring of a head coach. Additional announcements, including the jersey and mascot unveil, will be made in the coming months.

Season ticket deposits for the Mobile Mysticks are currently being accepted, with seating priority determined by the date deposits are received.







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Mobile Mysticks Announced as the Newest SPHL Member Team - Mobile Mysticks

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