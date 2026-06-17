Gotham FC Trades Defender Lilly Reale to Boston Legacy FC

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has traded defender Lilly Reale to Boston Legacy FC in exchange for $350,000 in allocation money and $50,000 in intraleague transfer funds, the club announced Wednesday.

The $350,000 in allocation money acquired from Boston Legacy FC will remain available to Gotham FC through the 2027 season. Under current NWSL rules, most existing allocation money across the league must be spent or withdrawn by the end of 2026, making the funds acquired in this transaction available for an additional year. Allocation money can be used in a variety of ways, including toward the NWSL salary cap.

Reale departs Gotham after joining the club ahead of the 2025 season, helping lead the team to the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup title and the 2025 NWSL Championship.

"Lilly has been an important part of our club since joining Gotham FC last season," said Yael Averbuch West, president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She has made significant contributions to our success on and off the field, and we are grateful for everything she has brought to Gotham. We wish her all the best moving forward."

Reale joined Gotham FC on Jan. 3, 2025, after completing a standout collegiate career at UCLA, where she established herself as one of the nation's top defenders.

During her time with Gotham, Reale became a consistent presence along the club's back line. She appeared in every regular season match during her first professional season and played a key role in helping Gotham capture the 2025 NWSL Championship while also contributing to the club's 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup title.

Following the 2025 campaign, Reale was named NWSL Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

At the international level, Reale earned her first senior call-up to the United States Women's National Team in 2025 and has since earned nine caps. She was most recently named to the U.S. roster for the two-match series against Brazil earlier this month.

Across all competitions with Gotham FC, Reale made 44 appearances and 33 starts, helping the club during one of the most successful periods in its history.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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