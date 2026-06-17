Lions Partner with Nouveau Standard for Food Services

Published on June 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and Nouveau Standard, a company specializing in event food services, are pleased to announce a new long-term partnership. Beginning with the 2026-27 season, Nouveau Standard will become the Lions' official food and beverage concession partner on the 100 level and in the Prestige Spaces at Colisée Vidéotron.

Through this agreement, Lions fans will enjoy a high-quality food and beverage experience designed for all guests during games and events held at Colisée Vidéotron. Fans will also benefit from a refreshed, modern menu tailored to evolving consumer tastes and trends.

A locally owned company recognized for its eco-conscious approach and expertise in the event industry, Nouveau Standard has become a key player at several major events across Quebec, including Osheaga, the Montreal International Jazz Festival, and Piknic Électronik. The Quebec-based company has also established a strong presence in the sports industry through its involvement with the National Bank Open presented by Tennis Canada.

This partnership reflects the Lions' commitment to continually enhancing the overall fan experience. In addition to providing a high-quality food offering, the organization aims to promote more sustainable practices and create a more welcoming environment for fans. The agreement will also elevate the premium experience in the Prestige Spaces through an enhanced offering tailored specifically to that clientele.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Nouveau Standard, a Quebec company recognized for its excellence and innovation in the event industry. Our fans deserve a first-class experience in every aspect of attending a game, and food and beverage services are an important part of that experience. This partnership will allow us not only to improve the quality and variety of our offerings, but also to work alongside an organization that shares our values of excellence, responsibility, and community engagement. We are excited to introduce this new experience to our fans beginning in the 2026-27 season." - Alex Cousineau, President, Trois-Rivières Lions

"Nouveau Standard's strength lies in delivering a distinctive culinary experience that enhances every event. We are proud to join the Trois-Rivières Lions and help provide a complete game-day experience while fans cheer on their favorite team. Our goal is to make a meaningful impact and stay connected to fans by offering a food experience that matches their passion for the team." - Pierluc Dupont, President and Founder, Nouveau Standard

With this new agreement, the Trois-Rivières Lions continue their growth by partnering with innovative and well-established organizations to deliver an even more complete and distinctive experience for hockey fans throughout the Mauricie region.







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