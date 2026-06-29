Global Superstar Sam Kerr Returns to Gotham FC

Published on June 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed one of the most decorated players in women's soccer history and the National Women's Soccer League's all-time leading regular season goalscorer, inking Australian international forward and former Sky Blue FC star Sam Kerr to a contract through the 2030 season, the club announced Monday in partnership with Dove.

Kerr joins Gotham FC as a free agent following the expiration of her contract with Chelsea FC, where she established herself as one of the most prolific forwards in the world. The signing marks a thrilling return to Gotham for Kerr, who played three seasons with the former Sky Blue FC from 2015-17 and set multiple club and NWSL records that still stand. The 32-year-old Kerr will join Gotham in July, pending international transfer certificate clearance.

To celebrate the signing of one of the world's top players, Gotham FC is offering a special $20 ticket to The Queens Classic for 24 hours in honor of Kerr's famous No. 20 returning.

"I'm incredibly excited to return to Gotham FC and to this city," said Kerr. "This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I'm looking forward to helping this team compete for trophies and create more history."

"Sam is one of the defining players of her generation and a game-changing talent who has consistently delivered at the highest levels of world football," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "Her winning mentality, relentless competitiveness and ability to decide matches in an instant make her one of the most impactful players in the game. Bringing Sam back to Gotham is a landmark moment for our club, and we couldn't be more excited."

Kerr returns to Gotham after a decorated six-and-a-half-year tenure with Chelsea, where she won five Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups with the Blues while also reaching the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

During her time at Chelsea, Kerr recorded 116 goals across all competitions, finishing level with England star Fran Kirby as the club's record scorer in the Women's Super League era. She also won back-to-back WSL Golden Boots and claimed FWA Women's Footballer of the Year, PFA Players' Player of the Year, WSL Player of the Season and multiple club Player of the Year awards. She was named runner-up for the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or after finishing third in each of the previous two years.

Before moving to England, Kerr established herself as one of the NWSL's defining stars. She spent three seasons with then-Sky Blue FC from 2015-17, producing one of the most memorable campaigns in league history during the 2017 season. Kerr scored a then-NWSL record 17 goals, won the NWSL Golden Boot and was named NWSL Most Valuable Player.

Her 2017 season included a historic four-goal performance against Seattle Reign FC, helping Sky Blue erase a 3-0 halftime deficit in a 5-4 victory. At the time, Kerr became the NWSL's all-time leading scorer at just 23 years old.

Kerr later spent two seasons with the Chicago Red Stars, where she continued her dominance in the league. She won the NWSL Golden Boot for a third consecutive season in 2019 after scoring 18 goals and adding five assists, and she became the first and only player in league history to win NWSL MVP twice.

On the international stage, Kerr has been the face of Australian football for more than a decade. She made her senior debut for the Matildas in 2009 at age 15 and has since totaled 139 caps and 75 goals. Kerr was named captain of the Matildas in 2019 and has represented her country at multiple FIFA Women's World Cups and Olympic Games. She led Australia to the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals on home soil and a fourth-place finish at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards of her generation, Kerr has earned numerous global honors throughout her career, including multiple FIFA FIFPRO Women's World XI selections and Women's Ballon d'Or nominations.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 29, 2026

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