Seattle Reign FC Extends Forward Ruby Hladek Through August

Published on June 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has extended forward Ruby Hladek's contract through August 2026. Hladek, 23, signed her first professional contract with the Reign in March after joining the club for preseason as a non-roster invitee. She was previously signed to a short-term contract through June and is yet to make her NWSL debut.

Prior to joining Seattle, Hladek spent three seasons at Utah Valley University, where she became the program's all-time leader in assists. She started all 60 matches she appeared in for the Wolverines, recording 24 goals and 32 assists while helping lead the program to three consecutive Western Athletic Conference regular-season titles.

As a senior in 2025, Hladek set career highs with 22 appearances, 15 goals and 13 assists. She was named WAC Offensive Player of the Year, earned First Team All-WAC honors and helped guide Utah Valley to another conference regular-season championship.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 29, 2026

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