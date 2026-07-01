Seattle Reign FC and Forward Brittany Ratcliffe Exercise Mutual Option
Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club and forward Brittany Ratcliffe have exercised the mutual option on her contract, keeping the NWSL veteran in Seattle through the 2027 season. Ratcliffe joined the Reign as a free agent ahead of the 2026 campaign and has appeared in every match this season, bringing experience, versatility and depth to Seattle's attacking group.
Since joining Seattle, Ratcliffe has appeared in all 11 regular season matches and co-leads the club with two goals. She made an immediate impact in her Reign FC debut on March 15, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Orlando Pride to open the 2026 season.
The New Jersey native entered the NWSL in 2016 after being selected by the Boston Breakers in the NWSL Draft and has compiled 125 regular season appearances (41 starts), 12 goals and three assists across six clubs. Ratcliffe is also a three-time NWSL Challenge Cup champion and helped the Washington Spirit reach back-to-back NWSL Championship appearances.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Portland Thorns Announce Midseason Roster Update - Portland Thorns FC
- Seattle Reign FC and Forward Brittany Ratcliffe Exercise Mutual Option - Seattle Reign FC
- Defender Sam Hiatt Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension - Portland Thorns FC
- Gotham FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2027 Free Agency Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Forward Onyeka Gamero Invited to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team for Training and Friendlies july 5-12 - Bay FC
- Bay FC Promotes Lisa Goodwin-Scharff to Chief External Affairs Officer - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Midfielder Leilanni Nesbeth - Chicago Stars FC
- NC Courage, First Horizon Foundation to Co-Sponsor a Courage-Themed Soccer Exhibit at Marbles Kids Museum - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Announces Midseason Roster Update - Washington Spirit
- Two-Time NWSL Champion Katie Lampson Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Seattle Reign FC and Forward Brittany Ratcliffe Exercise Mutual Option
- Reign FC and Sounders FC Expand Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo with Additional FIFA World Cup 2026© Round of 32 Watch Parties
- Seattle Reign FC Extends Forward Ruby Hladek Through August
- Seattle Reign FC Goalkeeper Cassie Miller Named to 2026 NWSL Nation of Lifesavers© Ambassador Class
- Seattle Reign FC and Starbucks Launch "Kids 12 & Under Free," a First-Of-Its-Kind Program to Grow the Next Generation of Soccer Fans