Seattle Reign FC and Forward Brittany Ratcliffe Exercise Mutual Option

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club and forward Brittany Ratcliffe have exercised the mutual option on her contract, keeping the NWSL veteran in Seattle through the 2027 season. Ratcliffe joined the Reign as a free agent ahead of the 2026 campaign and has appeared in every match this season, bringing experience, versatility and depth to Seattle's attacking group.

Since joining Seattle, Ratcliffe has appeared in all 11 regular season matches and co-leads the club with two goals. She made an immediate impact in her Reign FC debut on March 15, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Orlando Pride to open the 2026 season.

The New Jersey native entered the NWSL in 2016 after being selected by the Boston Breakers in the NWSL Draft and has compiled 125 regular season appearances (41 starts), 12 goals and three assists across six clubs. Ratcliffe is also a three-time NWSL Challenge Cup champion and helped the Washington Spirit reach back-to-back NWSL Championship appearances.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2026

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