Chicago Stars FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Midfielder Leilanni Nesbeth

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced that the club and midfielder Leilanni Nesbeth have mutually agreed to part ways ahead of her contract expiration at the end of the 2026 season, allowing her to pursue other opportunities.

"We're grateful for everything that Leilanni has brought to the club during her three seasons in Chicago," said Chicago Stars FC president Karen Leetzow. "She has shown the utmost dedication to our club and the Chicago community and wish her all the best and continued success in her next opportunity."

"Chicago will always hold a special place in my heart," said Nesbeth. "This team brought my biggest dream to life, and I will always be grateful for the lessons, the challenges, the laughs, and the unimaginable growth. I've had the privilege of crossing paths with some incredible people and will cherish those relationships forever.

"I want to thank the club for this amazing opportunity, my teammates for pushing me to be my best every day, and the fans for their unwavering support over the years. While I'm excited for the next chapter of my journey, I'll always look back on my time in Chicago with immense gratitude and pride."

Nesbeth was drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Stars in 2024. The midfielder made her professional debut on March 23, 2024, becoming the first Bermudian to play in the National Women's Soccer League.

Nesbeth scored her first professional goal against the Washington Spirit on May 1, 2024, at SeatGeek Stadium, blasting in shot from distance off a deflection from a Spirit player. On July 6, 2024, Nesbeth recorded her first professional assist against the Houston Dash, taking possession off a pass from a Dash player and reversing the run of play by tapping the ball to Mallory Swanson, who scored a left-footed goal from outside the box. Nestbeth played 1,275 minutes in 33 appearances during her time with the Stars.







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