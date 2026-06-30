Two-Time NWSL Champion Katie Lampson Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Two-time NWSL champion Katie Lampson on Tuesday announced her retirement from professional soccer, concluding a career that spanned more than a decade across the United States, Australia, Norway, Germany and England.

Lampson retires as one of the most impactful postseason performers in Gotham FC history, helping lead the club to NWSL Championships in 2023 and 2025. Her career featured defining moments on some of the sport's biggest stages, including two dramatic extra-time playoff game-winning goals that helped propel Gotham to championship runs.

"Soccer has been my guiding light for the last 30 years," said Lampson. "It presented opportunities to see the world, meet lifelong friends and grow as a person. Soccer helped me earn an education, become comfortable being uncomfortable in new environments and challenge myself every day.

"My career took many unpredictable turns, reminding me to accept my lack of control. I'm most proud that I learned to find an internal motivation and confidence amongst the chaos.

"I'm hanging 'em up, proud of all that this career has brought me - the good, the bad, the highs and lows. I'll always be thankful for the journey and cherish the lessons learned. A special thank you to my family, who rode the coaster with me, supporting me no matter how far I traveled."

"Katie has played an important role in some of the biggest moments in our club's history," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We are grateful for everything she has contributed to Gotham FC and congratulate her on an outstanding career."

Lampson first joined Gotham FC on loan from Liverpool FC in July 2023 before signing with the club on a permanent basis. She immediately etched her name into club history, scoring the dramatic game-winning goal in extra time of the 2023 NWSL semifinal against the Portland Thorns to send Gotham FC to its first NWSL Championship match. Gotham went on to capture the first league title in club history.

After departing Gotham in September 2024 to join Crystal Palace FC, Lampson returned to the club in July 2025 and once again delivered one of the defining moments in franchise history. In the 2025 NWSL quarterfinals against the Kansas City Current, she scored the game-winning goal in the second half of extra time to send Gotham to the semifinals. The strike remains the latest game-winning goal in NWSL playoff history and helped launch another championship run as Gotham secured its second NWSL title in three seasons.

Across both stints with Gotham FC, Lampson appeared in 67 matches across all competitions, including 36 starts, recording nine goals and three assists. Her five game-winning goals came across four different competitions, including the NWSL Playoffs, NWSL regular season, NWSL Challenge Cup and NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Over the course of her NWSL career, Lampson appeared in 163 matches across all competitions with five clubs, totaling 21 goals, eight assists and nine game-winning goals. During the NWSL regular season, she made 129 appearances, recording 15 goals and five assists while establishing herself as one of the league's most respected veterans.

In addition to her two NWSL Championships and one NWSL Challenge Cup with Gotham FC, Lampson won the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup with the Houston Dash, the 2021-22 FA Women's Championship title with Liverpool FC and the 2014-15 Frauen-Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich. On the international stage, she helped the United States win both the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2012 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship.







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