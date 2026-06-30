Washington Spirit Announces Midseason Roster Update

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington Spirit Announces Midseason Roster Update Club exercises Tamara Bolt's 2027 option, extends Madison Haugen through end of season

Washington, D.C. (06/30/2026) - The Washington Spirit has made two midseason roster moves ahead of the resumption of the regular season early next month, the club announced today. The club has exercised its 2027 option on forward Tamara Bolt's contract and extended short-term injury replacement (STR) player Madison Haugen through the end of the 2026 season.

"As we look ahead to kicking off the second half of the season, we're confident in the group of players we have together and our midseason roster moves reflect that," said Sporting Director James Hocken. "Our roster is constantly evolving to best serve the club's aim of bringing trophies home to DC."

Bolt signed with the Spirit in January 2025 before spending the calendar year on loan with Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League. Since returning to DC prior to this season, the Salvador, Brazil native has appeared in five matches for the Spirit. Bolt played three seasons with top-flight Brazilian side SC Internacional before joining the Spirit, appearing in 36 matches and tallying six goals in the process.

Haugen joined the Spirit as a short-term injury replacement player this past preseason, adding depth to the team's roster in the absence of its players out on maternity leave. The defender has yet to appear in a match for the Spirit this season. Haugen most recently competed for Portugal's Sporting CP, scoring five goals across 21 appearances.

The Spirit maintains ongoing conversations with all players that will be free agents following the 2026 season. Updates will be provided as they occur.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, July 3 when the side returns from the NWSL-wide June break to host the Houston Dash. Kicking off the holiday weekend at 8 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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